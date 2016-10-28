More than a dozen apply for Bay St Louis police chief's post

The deadline to apply for the vacant Bay St. Louis police chief position is Friday.
Mayor Les Fillingame says he's already received more than 20 applications from people interested in running the city's police force.
WLOX-TV (http://bit.ly/2eKv8QS ) reports once the deadline closes, Fillingame will work with local and state professionals to evaluate the resumes and develop a list of finalists.
He hopes to interview the top candidates by the end of next week. Fillingame hopes he can recommend a candidate to the Bay St. Louis City Council by mid-November.
Recently, the council began questioning whether the city's police force should be taken over by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department. Last week, council members heard a presentation from the sheriff about what he could offer and what it might cost.
Comments