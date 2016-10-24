Mississippi

October 24, 2016 7:48 PM

Police: Man charged with kidnapping jogger in Jackson

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Jackson police say they've charged a man with kidnapping in the abduction of a jogger as she ran near the state Capitol last month.

The 27-year-old woman told police she was taken at knife-point while on her run on Sept. 6.

Police said Monday they charged 32-year-old Marcus Baker with kidnapping in the attack on the jogger.

Police said Baker is set to appear at 9 a.m. Tuesday for an initial court appearance. It wasn't known Monday whether he has a lawyer who could be reached for comment on his behalf.

Related content

Mississippi

Comments

Videos

NAACP calls for hate crime investigation for Stone High incident

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos