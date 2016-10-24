Police: Man charged with kidnapping jogger in Jackson

Jackson police say they've charged a man with kidnapping in the abduction of a jogger as she ran near the state Capitol last month.
The 27-year-old woman told police she was taken at knife-point while on her run on Sept. 6.
Police said Monday they charged 32-year-old Marcus Baker with kidnapping in the attack on the jogger.
Police said Baker is set to appear at 9 a.m. Tuesday for an initial court appearance. It wasn't known Monday whether he has a lawyer who could be reached for comment on his behalf.
