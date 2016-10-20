Sheriff, deputy injured in Covington County stand-off

A Covington County man is behind bars Thursday after a stand-off in Mount Olive injured two law enforcement officers.
Authorities said Justin Reilly Smith, 32, was arrested shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, following a roughly two hour stand-off at his home.
WDAM-TV (http://bit.ly/2dSTiI2 ) reports Covington County Narcotics investigator Layne McLaurin and Sheriff Stann Smith both were cut on the arms during Smith's apprehension. Neither injury was considered life threatening, but did require medical attention.
McLaurin said they were trying to serve Smith with a high-risk warrant for aggravated assault for an incident that occurred earlier this month, but he grabbed a gun and barricaded himself in the bathroom. McLaurin said they tried for over an hour to talk him out or to hand over the weapon to no avail. That's when the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT Team was called, but while they were headed to the scene, McLaurin said they were able to take Smith into custody.
Smith is facing one count of aggravated assault as a result of the warrant; however, investigators said other charges are pending after the incident.
Bond information and whether he was represented by an attorney was not immediately known.
