Warren County dirt mine pays $15,000 environmental fine

The operator of a Warren County dirt mine is a paying a $15,000 civil fine for failing to prevent storm water from carrying dirt off from the mine.
River City Dirtworks and its owner, Robert W. Keyes Jr., agreed to pay the fine to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. The regulator cited River City for seven violations in 2015, saying the company wasn't preventing dirty water from leaving the mine, wasn't following its storm water pollution plan, wasn't following local ordinances and wasn't marking the boundaries of the mine.
MDEQ found the company was complying when it made a follow-up inspection in February at the mine off North Washington Street in Vicksburg.
Keyes signed the Aug. 8 order agreeing to waive hearing rights and pay the fine.
Comments