Free Vicksburg health clinic for city employees to open

A clinic that will provide free medical care to Vicksburg city employees and their families is set to open soon.
The Vicksburg Post reports (http://bit.ly/2dRR54E ) the city-sponsored health care facility located across from Promise Hospital is scheduled to open Nov. 1.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the clinic in July, allowing a partnership with the Southern Health Network.
Information given to city employees shows the facility will provide care for minor illnesses and injuries, health education, annual physicals and help with handling health care issues such as diabetes.
Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says there will be no copay for city workers and their dependents to use the clinic.
It will be open Monday-Friday, and will be staffed by a nurse practitioner.
