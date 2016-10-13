Blaze destroys press box at Jackson high school

Officials are working to determine what caused a fire that destroyed the press box on a Jackson high school football field.
Media outlets report the fire happened sometime between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday at McLaurin High School.
Parent and PTSO member Melanie Little told WJTV-TV (http://bit.ly/2dxMLSP) that a youth football game was held on the field Tuesday night. The fire occurred after that.
Arriving firefighters put out the blaze. School board member David Dyess says the nearly 30-year-old press box is a total loss.
The McLaurin Tigers don't have a home game Friday, which will allow officials to figure out their plan before the next time the team hits the field.
Dyess says crews will also check the structural damage that may have been done to the bleachers.
