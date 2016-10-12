Would-be robbers shoot clerk in face with assault rifle

Officials say a gas station clerk was shot in the face with an assault rifle during an attempted armed robbery in Jackson.
News organizations report that the incident happened early Tuesday morning at a Fuel Time in northwest Jackson.
Police say two men dressed in dark clothing and carrying assault rifles entered the store just after midnight and tried to rob the business. During the process, police say the suspects shot the clerk.
The clerk was in serious condition as of Tuesday. Officials say the victim is expected to recover.
Investigators were working to retrieve surveillance footage of the suspects.
