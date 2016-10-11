Police: Truck driver caught hauling $4.7M worth of marijuana

A tractor-trailer driver has been arrested after officials say they found hundreds of pounds of marijuana, worth millions of dollars in his truck.
News outlets report Richland police say 45-year-old Junier Carmenate of Tampa, Florida, was arrested Sunday night and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Police say an officer pulled Carmenate over for driving carelessly on Highway 49. Authorities say Carmenate was acting suspiciously and consented to a search of his trailer, where police found cases of strawberries and eight bags of high-grade marijuana, weighing 528 pounds, with a street value of $4.7 million.
Police Chief Russel James says he believes the company that hired Carmenate to deliver the strawberries had no idea he was hauling marijuana.
It's unclear if Carmenate has an attorney.
