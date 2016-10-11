Search underway for new Bay St. Louis police chief

The search is underway for a new police chief in Bay St. Louis as the small beach community tries to move forward in the wake of the suicide of its former police chief.
Mayor Les Fillingame tells WLOX-TV (http://bit.ly/2dTFMa8) that interim chief Wes Mayley has done his best to keep things running smoothly despite being suddenly thrown into the position.
Former police chief Mike Denardo was found dead in his patrol car Sept. 8. Officials said DeNardo went into the department's parking lot and shot himself. He was under investigation for allegations he illegally sold city-owned firearms.
The city began advertising the position Sept. 26, and Fillingame says they've been receiving applications from all over the state. Officials plan to stop taking applications by the end of the month.
Comments