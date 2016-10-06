Meridian Council adds incentive for firefighters

The Meridian City Council has approved a resolution for an incentive program for the Meridian Fire Department.
The Meridian Star reports (http://bit.ly/2dMZzW0) the council approved a resolution Tuesday that adds a $150 per month bump in pay for those firefighters who have a bachelor of science degree or equivalent to a fire science degree.
Firefighters must explain in writing why the degree benefits the fire department to Fire Chief Anthony Clayton. Upon receiving the written request, Clayton or the battalion chief in charge of training will consider the written request and make a determination if the non-fire science degree is beneficial to the fire department.
There are five other incentive programs already on the books, including $100 per month for those with an A.A. fire science degree, or equivalent.
Comments