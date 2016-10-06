US attorney wants preacher's acquittal request denied

An assistant U.S. attorney has filed a response in opposition to a Hattiesburg pastor's request for an acquittal on two counts of theft of government funds and one count of conspiracy to defraud the government.
The Hattiesburg American reports (http://hatne.ws/2dO25zy) the response, which was filed Tuesday by Jay Golden on behalf of the U.S. Attorney's office, states Rev. Kenneth Fairley's arguments for acquittal are the same ones tried unsuccessfully by his counsel during trial.
A jury found Fairley guilty Sept. 12 of the three counts, which involved money received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through grants administered by Hattiesburg.
Sanford Knott, a Jackson-based attorney, and Arnold Spencer, an attorney from Fort Worth, Texas, filed the motions for acquittal Sept. 26.
