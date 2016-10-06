Man accused of trying to scam Jackson County businesses

Officials have arrested a Lucedale man who they say attempted to scam businesses in Jackson County.
The Mississippi Press (http://bit.ly/2dtZ6N1 ) reports that 29-year old Tommy Alexander Boulton was arrested Monday on charges of outstanding warrants.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says the sheriff's department received complaints from business owners about a man asking them to purchase ads in a booklet to be handed out at a youth rally at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. After checking with the Jackson County Civic center, officials discovered that such an event had never been scheduled.
Authorities investigated an arrested Boulton. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
Officials urge anyone with additional information on the case to contact authorities.
