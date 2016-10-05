Hattiesburg Zoo welcomes 14 baby alligators

The Hattiesburg Zoo has more than a dozen new additions.
The zoo Tuesday said 14 baby alligators have joined its family.
Born last week to Pearl and Jacques, the alligators are the first births on site in the zoo's 66-year history.
Zookeepers retrieved the eggs from the nest on Friday, after about 11 weeks of waiting for the eggs to hatch. They were moved to the on-site animal hospital and kept in incubators to ensure their safety.
The zoo is evaluating plans for where the alligators will eventually go as they mature. They're expected to grow to eight feet in size within 10-15 years.
The baby gators are currently on exhibit in the Asbury Discover Center Reptile Area, where guests can view them from the window.
Comments