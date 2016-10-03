Treasurer running unclaimed property booth at state fair

Mississippi State Fair checklist: Ride the Ferris wheel, eat some greasy food, check for free money.
State Treasurer Lynn Fitch says her office will operate a booth at the fair so people can see if they have unclaimed money or property that's being held by the state.
The fair runs Wednesday through Oct. 16 on the State Fairgrounds in Jackson. The unclaimed property booth will be open each day in the Mississippi Trade Mart.
Fitch says that during the past three years at the fair, her office initiated nearly 5,000 claims resulting in payments of more than $8.3 million. The unclaimed property includes old bank balances or utility deposits.
People can also search for unclaimed property on the website www.treasurerlynnfitch.com.
Comments