Once littered with trash bins, alley now art-filled walkway

Gulfport's Fishbone Alley has made its debut as a brick-paved and art-filled downtown walkway.
The alley once littered with trash bins, "unsightly and smelly" opened Sunday.
Fishbone Alley, which is now a part of Gulfport's entertainment district, features go-cups, which allow people to stroll from venue to venue with an alcoholic beverage.
The back doors of restaurants and bars are now front doors for people who meander through Fishbone Alley. Some of the venues have small patios in the alley. Other seating areas are available throughout the area.
Rodger Wilder of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation says the Knight Foundation, which makes investments "to re-invigorate" communities, gave $27,000 toward the alley's creation.
The city spent about $250,000 to build the alley. The money came from post-Katrina streetscape money.
