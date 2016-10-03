Vicksburg national park vehicle, annual pass prices to go up

The National Park Service says the price of annual passes and vehicle passes will go up Jan. 1 at Vicksburg National Military Park.
Spokesman William Justice says in a news release that annual passes will cost $30 instead of $25, and vehicle passes will go from $12 to $15.
He says the per-person pass will still be $5, and the cost of a motorcycle pass will remain $7.
The park service says the money will go to deferred maintenance, such as improving restrooms, replacing work out exhibit panels and repairing and painting cannon carriages
