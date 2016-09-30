Natchez school board accepting applications for trustee

The City of Natchez is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Natchez-Adams School District Board of Trustees.
The Natchez Democrat (http://bit.ly/2cPM35p ) reports that the board officially asked for the submission of applications on Tuesday after school board trustee Benny Wright announced his resignation last month.
Wright had served as board trustee for eight years and announced he would resign after expressing dissatisfaction with the direction of the board. His resignation is effective Friday.
Mayor Darryl Grennell says that the city will accept applications over the next two weeks. He says the city will look for someone with strong leadership qualities and experience in education.
