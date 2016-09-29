Solar farm approved for Union County

Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has approved a $3.7 million, 30-acre solar farm in New Albany.
Presley, in a news release Wednesday, said the farm will generate enough electricity, from the sun, to power 250 homes.
The facility will be located on land near the Wal-Mart Distribution Center and have approximately 6,600 solar panels. The facility will be constructed by SR New Albany LLC and interconnect with Northeast Mississippi Electric Power Association.
Construction is expected to start before the end of the year.
Presley says the solar farm will help keep rates low and affordable while using natural resources to power the economy.
