Police: Child on life support, mother arrested for abuse

Police in Natchez say a 23-month-old girl is on life support and her mother behind bars charged with child abuse.
Detective Jerry Ford tells The Natchez Democrat (http://bit.ly/2cHSgjL) 32-year-old Shalae Lewis was charged last week with felony child abuse after an investigation led to Lewis reportedly confessing to repeatedly abusing her daughter.
Ford said the child is on life support at Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson. He says the toddler suffered severe head trauma, including a cracked skull and a brain hemorrhage, after allegedly being thrown or pushed down a flight of stairs by Lewis.
Lewis is being held on a $1 million bond.
Online jail records do not list an attorney for Lewis.
