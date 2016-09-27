Natchez High School football bus takes gunfire

A Natchez High School football bus traveling home after a recent game was shot at.
Jackson Police Department spokesman Commander Tyree Jones tells local media that during the incident on Friday, none of the players were shot. However, a few were injured by glass when a window was broken by the bullets.
Jones says the bus was driving on Interstate 55 and somebody standing on a bridge shot at the bus. Jackson Police have been in touch with Natchez school administrators about the incident.
Jones says there weren't any other reports of shots fired in that area Friday night, leading police to believe the bus may have been the intended target of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson Police at 601-960-1234.
Comments