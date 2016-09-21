Hattiesburg's annexation plan hit by opposition

Multiple groups are opposing Hattiesburg's plan to expand its borders.
The Hattiesburg American reports (http://hatne.ws/2cZU0nQ ) that the board attorney for Rawls Springs Utility District, Robin Roberts, has filed court papers opposing the city's move to take over land in Forrest and Lamar counties.
Roberts says that under the law creating the utility district, the city must take the district's entire service area, buy the district's assets and take over its debts. But he says that so far, Hattiesburg has not conceded that position.
A group in another community also opposes Hattiesburg's annexation, because expansion would interfere with the group's plans to incorporate Bellevue as its own city.
