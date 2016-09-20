Pay raise approved for most Lauderdale County employees

Starting October 1st, the new budget year will bring with it a three percent raise for most Lauderdale County employees.
The head of the board of supervisors tells WTOK TV (http://bit.ly/2clRyu1) the board approved the raises as part of its ongoing effort to help the pay for Lauderdale County employees catch up with the southeastern average.
The only group that did not receive the three percent pay raise was sheriff's deputies. Instead, the board voted to more than triple that percentage by providing deputies a 10 percent raise.
Sheriff Billy Sollie said the raises will maintain his ability to keep employees.
