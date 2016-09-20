State says it will seek other uses for just-closed prison

Mississippi's prison system says it will find some other use for the just-closed Walnut Grove Correctional Facility.
The facility had been run by private companies — most recently Utah-based Management and Training Corp. — but is owned by a public authority. The state still owes $94 million on the prison.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections, which closed the facility Thursday after moving 900 prisoners elsewhere, said Monday that it could use the facility as an alternative to prison, as a facility to house prisoners after parole violations, or to help prisoners prepare to re-enter society.
Corrections Commissioner Marshall Fisher says the closure was meant to save money and had nothing to do with past abuses against inmates at Walnut Grove. Groups that sued over those problems hailed the prison's closure.
