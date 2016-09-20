USDA describes $328M oil spill restoration plan for Gulf

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it's focusing conservation programs along the Gulf of Mexico in a $328 million plan to help recovery from the 2010 oil spill.
Undersecretary Robert Bonnie says the agency will use that focus through 2018 as it helps coastal producers plan improvements to improve water quality and improve coastal ecosystems under several Farm Bill programs.
Louisiana State University AgCenter Associate Vice President Rogers Leonard says the oil spill tie-in is a new twist to existing programs, and will bring in a broader audience. Gulf Coast farmers will be interested in the amount of money available, he said.
Bonnie described the plan Monday at a Mississippi timber plot where the owner has worked with USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service to help improve downstream water quality.
