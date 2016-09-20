Marshall president investiture ceremony is Thursday

Marshall University's 37th president will be invested during a ceremony on Thursday.
Jerome A. Gilbert was named president of the university last October and took office in January. He was previously provost and executive vice president of Mississippi State University.
The ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. in the John Marshall Circle on the university's Huntington campus. Members of Marshall's board of governors, delegates from other colleges and universities, state and local dignitaries and Marshall students, alumni and staff are expected.
The event will also be livestreamed at https://livestream.com/marshallu .
