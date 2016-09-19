Mississippi

Sales tax record shows strong Tupelo economy

The city of Tupelo has for the first time collected more than $20 million in sales tax revenue during a single fiscal year.

The Associated Press
TUPELO, Miss.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2chwlMV) that record-setting milestone caps off a fiscal year in which Tupelo's sales tax revenue has consistently shown growth month after month.

Thus far during the 2015-16 fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, the city has collected $20.1 million in sales tax revenue.

Across the 2014-15 fiscal year, Tupelo collected $18.7 million in total sales tax revenue, a figure which at the time seems to have been a record-high.

Mayor Jason Shelton said in a written statement he expects continued growth of the Tupelo economy.

