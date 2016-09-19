Gulfport's Fishbone Alley to open Oct. 2

An alley once littered with trash bins will make its debut as a brick-paved and art-filled downtown walkway Oct. 2, the same day Gulfport hosts View the Cruise, part of the opening festivities for Cruisin' The Coast.
Gulfport Economic Development Director David Parker, who had the idea for a pedestrian alley, says it's modeled after the popular Printer's Alley in Nashville.
Fishbone Alley has been under construction since the first of the year. The work has been completed within the city's $250,000 budget. Now, Parker and Laurie Toups, executive director of Main Street Gulfport, are watching the fun part — finishing touches.
The Sun Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2cVtz5J) an overhead archway was added last week at the alley's north end that says "Fishbone Alley" in red lettering on an aluminum background.
