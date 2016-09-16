Mississippi after-school programs to get only $5.6 million

Fewer than half the Mississippi public schools that expected to get federal money to subsidize after-school programs will actually be getting the cash.
The Mississippi Department of Education suspended the federal grants last month after learning employees mishandled grant money and tried to cover mistakes by wrongly dipping into another pot of federal funds. Part of the problem was employees promised money to too many programs, covering 29,000 students in 67 districts.
The department announced Friday that programs that initially got money in 2014-15 and 2015-16 will get nothing. Only those funded earlier, serving schools in 28 districts, will get $5.6 million to cover their fourth or fifth year of operation.
The state will use $9 million of its $14.6 million to reimburse districts and nonprofits for costs incurred earlier.
