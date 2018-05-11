'Don't let my baby die,' desperate mom begs deputy

A desperate woman flagged down a deputy as he was driving home from work in his patrol car.
K9 Deputy Jeremie Nix of the Marion County Sheriff's Department in Ocala was stopped at a traffic light when the mother approached him. His in-car dash camera filmed his emergency rescue techniques in a video made public by the sheriff's department.
Nix is now credited with saving a 3-month-old Florida boy named Kingston.
The mother flagged Nix down at an intersection about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kingston was lifeless when Nix pulled over and the mother handed the baby to him.
"She just hands him to me and the first words out of her mouth were, 'Just don't let my baby die,' " Nix later said, according to ABC affiliate WFTV 9.
Video from his dash cam shows Nix trying to resuscitate the child.
The baby took one breath, but it was faint.
Nix had asked dispatchers to send an ambulance but decided he couldn't wait.
"This baby didn't have time to wait on an ambulance," CBS affiliate WKMG reports.
Nix told the baby's mother, Nechole Cromwell, to follow him to the hospital. Nix put the child in his patrol car and used his siren all the way to the hospital.
Staff at one hospital stabilized him and he was taken to another for more intensive treatment, WKMG says.
Kingston was released from the hospital Thursday, and is expected to make a full recovery.
"Doctors also said that because of K9 Deputy Nix's actions, Baby Kingston is alive today," the sheriff's department said in a Facebook post.
"In my 17 years of doing this job, that was the most scary, emotional and rewarding day ever," Nix told reporters, as published by CBS affiliate WKMG. "I remember praying, thanking God for putting me in the right place at the right time for the right reason."
Cromwell used her Facebook page to thank the officer and God in a post on Thursday.
"I just wanted the world to know how great this officer is, & how GREAT GOD is," she wrote. "Not all officers are bad, he's one of many good guys."
