Mississippi saw dip in hate groups in 2017, but still makes national list

According to the website 24/7 Wall St., Mississippi has the third most hate groups in the United States with 5.0 per million residents.
Within the article, the civil rights advocacy group Southern Poverty Law Center reported Mississippi’s total number of hate groups dipped from 18 in 2016 to 15 in 2017.
Here’s how the website breaks down Mississippi’s ranking: “Like other parts of the Deep South, hate groups in Mississippi are primarily focused on racial identity. Some 38 percent of Mississippi’s population identifies as black or African American, the largest share of any state nationwide. Meanwhile, two-thirds of all hate groups in the state are anti-black or white supremacist, including seven chapters of the KKK.
“The only hate group in Mississippi that is not overtly racist is the American Family Association, an anti-LGBT group headquartered in Tupelo.”
Never miss a local story.
To be considered for the ranking, a state needed to have at least 10 active hate groups, according to the website.
Here’s 24/7 Wall St.’s Top 10 rankings, per state:
1. Idaho — 7.1 hate groups per million; 12 total
2. Tennessee — 5.6 hate groups per million people; 37 total
3. Mississippi — 5.0 hate groups per million people; 15 total
4. Alabama — 4.7 hate groups per million people; 24 total
5. Indiana — 4.5 hate groups per million people; 30 total
6. Virginia — 4.4 hate groups per million people; 37 total
7. Oregon — 4.4 hate groups per million people; 18 total
8. Arkansas — 4.0 hate groups per million people; 12 total
9. Georgia — 3.9 hate groups per million people; 40 total
10. Colorado — 3.8 hate groups per million people; 12 total
Across the United States, the site states hate groups grew to 954 in 2017 from 917 in 2016. The SPLC says new-Nazi groups grew the fastest in the U.S., from 99 in 2016 to 121 in 2017. According to the site, the Ku Klux Klan’s chapters are down across the country, from 130 in 2016 to 72 last year.
The SPLC says that’s the smallest amount of KKK chapters nationally in at least the last 18 years.
Click here for the site’s full methodology.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments