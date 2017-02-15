New details released in Southern Miss student’s death

Cole Whaley, a 20-year-old Southern Miss student from Mobile, died after falling from an 11th-story window at a hotel on Canal Street early Saturday, according to police reports and the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.
Whaley landed on the ground in an outdoor area on the fourth floor near the pool.
The preliminary cause of death has been classified as “blunt force injuries,” Orleans Parish Coroner Jeffrey Rouse said.
Whaley was in New Orleans for a fraternity-related formal event.
