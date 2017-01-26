State

January 26, 2017 6:22 AM

Two deputies wounded during Wednesday night shooting

By Jeff Clark

Southaven

Two Desoto County deputies were shot Wednesday night during a shootout with a robbery suspect.

The Commercial Appeal reports that a deputy, a K-9 officer, hit in the chest during a shootout with a robbery suspect Wednesday night is expected to make a "full recovery," according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco. A second officer was shot in the foot and is also expected to be fine.

The suspect was killed during the shootout.

The shooting happened while the deputies were confronting a robbery suspect at a grocery store behind Heartland Church on Stateline Road near Interstate 55 in Southaven about 9:30 p.m.

