Pocahontas, Mississippi, loses its famous teepee to a Dollar General

Driving along U.S. Highway 49 in Mississippi, people could often tell where they were based on which side of the teepee they were on.
The famous landmark was erected in Pocahontas, an unincorporated community in northern Hinds County, and was home to The Big Teepee BBQ restaurant. The restaurant closed in 2012 and the teepee went up for sale.
However, on Thursday morning, a picture circulated on social media of a bulldozer demolishing the infamous roadside attraction. Posted by T’Beaux’s Crawfish and Catering, a frowning face had been drawn on the photo with the caption, “If you haven’t heard, Big D’s Tee Pee, a landmark in the Pocahontas area, was torn down today to accommodate a new Dollar General.”
A Dollar General spokesperson could not be reached for comment.
RoadsideAmerica.com claimed the teepee could seat 83 and served as dining room of a barbecue restaurant. It also reportedly contained “the world’s largest display of Indian Tribal flags.”
T’Beaux’s Crawfish and Catering is located across the street from the teepee. The exact age of the teepee wasn’t readily available, but T’Beaux’s employees estimated the teepee had been standing for approximately 25 years.
According to the National Park Service, Pocahontas is also home to an Indian Mound, named Pocahontas Mound A. The rectangular platform mound is 175 feet across at the base and about 22 feet high and was built and used during the Mississippian period, between 1000 and 1300 A.D., according to the park service.
A listing on the park service’s website states remains of a mud-plastered log-post building have been found atop the mound. The mound was used as a ceremonial temple or as a residence of a chief. An extensive former village area surrounds the mound. The site has been incorporated into a roadside park.
