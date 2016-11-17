All she wanted was to put the baby into the crib

A baby monitor video of a short grandma trying to put her grandchild to bed in a tall-sided crib has had viral consequences.
Nikki Sharp Bishop of Huntsville, Alabama, posted a video on her Facebook page Nov. 15. It has been seen more than 40 million times.
40 million times. And add to that more than 375,000 shares.
In her post, she said, “My mom is going to kill me but I had to post. For those of you who don't know my mom, she is 5 feet and has always been vertically challenged. I love this crazy woman!”
Bishop tagged America’s Funniest Home Videos, Ellen DeGeneres and Good Morning America.
On Nov. 16, she followed up with a post that said tongue-in-cheek, “Well, no one wants to babysit tonight. I guess they are all afraid of what I might post.”
Take a look.
Comments