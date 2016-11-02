Historically black church burned, ‘Vote Trump’ painted on side

“Vote Trump” was spraypainted on the side of a historically black church burned Tuesday night in Greenville.
The FBI has been notified of the burning of the Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.
“The FBI Jackson Division is aware of the situation in Greenville, and we are working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to determine if any civil rights crimes were committed,” said spokesman Brett Carr.
A press conference is slated for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the headquarters of the Greenville Fire Department.
An online fund has been established to raise money for the church, telling readers, “Can we help show the world, the country, and most importantly, the churchgoers of Hopewell Baptist that we, as a society, are better than this? Please give.”
This story originally appeared in the Jackson Clarion-Ledger.
Comments