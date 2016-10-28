State

October 28, 2016 9:23 AM

False alarm warns of active shooter at UMMC

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Jackson

Officials at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson say an alert sent out Friday morning regarding an active shooter situation was a mistake.

The Clarion-Ledger reported a message was sent out through the medical center’s messaging program with a subject line that read "EXTERNAL ALERT U- Active Shooter” and a body that said there was an active shooter on the campus of the medical school in Jackson.

School officials told the Clarion-Ledger the message was sent in error.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

