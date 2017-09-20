Sophia Myers looks at a large welcome home sign arranged in her front yard in advance of her arrival home on Monday, September 18, 2017. Sun Herald investigative reporter Margaret Baker is today’s guest on the #ClarkCast Podcast.
DIPG

Sun Herald investigative reporter Margaret Baker discusses her multi-part series ‘Diagnosis:Death’

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

September 20, 2017 1:58 PM

“Diagnosis Death” is a multi-part investigative series that examines DIPG, a rare form of cancer that has killed two children in Jackson County and left another family of a 7-year-old scrambling for answers before it’s too late.

Sun Herald investigative reporter Margaret Baker joins us today and discuses the deadly disease and what she learned from her research and investigations.

Take Sun Herald news with you wherever you go, even on the ride home, with the #ClarkCast Podcast:

You can listen here or in the player above.

Subscribe to #ClarkCast Podcast at Apple Podcast and iTunes.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

  Comments  

