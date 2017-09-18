Sophia Myers is home and loves her new room and secret garden

Seven-year-old Sophia Myers found a wonderland awaiting her when she arrived home from the hospital Monday afternoon in an ambulance.
She smiled from her stretcher when she saw the large letters planted in her front yard. "Welcome home, Sophia," the sign said. "We love you, Bug."
The next surprise was a big deck in the backyard, built and decorated as "Sophia's Secret Garden" by family, friends and even strangers who have followed Sophia's journey on Facebook.
Sophia's hospital bed is set up in a sunroom overlooking the deck. It is filled with stuffed animals, frills, butterflies, paper flowers, string lights and many other special touches picked just for her.
If these are to be her last days, as doctors say, her parents want her to spend them surrounded by beauty and peace.
