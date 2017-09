A witness who watched and filmed part of a confrontation between Pass Christian police officers and a Pass Christian woman says the woman walked away to de-escalate the tense situation. The witness said the officer came after the woman, wrestled her to the ground and used a stun gun to subdue her. The witness said the woman was yelling “Wait, wait, wait, I’m pregnant, I’m pregnant” to the officer to keep her from slamming her to the ground.