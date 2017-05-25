Thousands of personal records found scattered across Bay St. Louis bridge

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:04 USM coach Scott Berry talks about UTSA loss Pause 1:16 Four killed in Jackson County wreck 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 2:16 Homeless advocates want them to feel like they are a part of the community 1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. 0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM 2:06 Gulfport earns walk-off win over Tupelo in Game 2 0:53 Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert 1:13 New Gulfport casino will be smoke-free 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Drivers stopped on the Bay St. Louis bridge on Wednesday when sheets of paper were covering their windshield. It turns out someone dumped a bag of thousands of sensitive documents, including birth certificates, onto the roadway. Video by Wesley Muller/Sun Herald wmuller@sunherald.com

