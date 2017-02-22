Another Hancock youth court official resigns — the 6th to leave in 6 months

Another Hancock County Youth Court official has resigned, marking the sixth turnover in less than six months.
Hancock County Youth Court Judge Elise Deano advised the Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that Stephanie Stewart tendered her resignation as youth court administrator after holding the position for five months. Stewart is the third Hancock County youth court administrator to resign since the end of 2015 and the sixth employee to leave since September.
The youth court administrator serves as the second-in-command to the judge.
In September three officials resigned and two new-hires quit their posts at the youth court. The resignations came from Administrator D’Angela Brenza, Drug Court Administrator Chere Hayward and Clerk Michelle Monti.
The new hires quit less than a month into the job, though it’s unclear what positions they held, county supervisors said at the time.
In an interview Wednesday, Supervisor Blaine LaFontaine said he is concerned with the high turnover rate within the county’s youth court.
He said Deano did not give a reason for Stewart's resignation but asked the board to consider hiring extra help due to the large workload at youth court.
LaFontaine noted the comprehensive study by PEER, the Joint Legislative Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review, highlighted high turnover rates within Hancock County’s Department of Human Services office — now known as Child Protection Services — as a contributing factor to the county’s high foster care rate. However, he said, it now seems it is the youth court struggling to keep staff.
“The only high turnover and inconsistencies we’ve seen have been within the youth court itself,” LaFontaine said in an interview Wednesday.
CPS investigates reports of child abuse and neglect then reports those findings to a county youth court, which decides where the children should live. Both CPS and the youth court in Hancock County were the focus of a Sun Herald investigation in August that uncovered audio recordings, court records and thousands of pages of documents related to allegations of children being taken away based on forged records and unsubstantiated claims of child abuse.
As a result of the Sun Herald’s investigation, state lawmakers introduced more than two dozen reform bills in the legislative session beginning in January. A few of those bills remain alive: HB652, SB2369, SB2520 and SB2821.
LaFontaine said the supervisors have not spoken directly with Stewart but feel they could help the situation if they were included in the hiring process.
“One of things we told Judge Deano is we felt that if we could be granted some authority to contribute (to the hiring process), that we could help stabilize a broken system,” LaFontaine said.
Deano could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
