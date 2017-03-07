All craft breweries need is Gov. Phil Bryant’s OK

A bill that would allow small craft breweries to sell limited amounts of their beers on the premises is headed to Gov. Phil Bryant.
The House on Tuesday concurred with changes the Senate made in HB 1322. Supporters of the bill said they believe Bryant supports it.
The bill would allow Chandeleur Brewing Co. in Gulfport, Lazy Magnolia Brewery in Kiln and Biloxi Brewing Co. to offer bottled or canned beer for sale to take home, as well as the beer they offer for consumption in their taprooms.
If signed, the law would take effect July 1.
Paul Hampton: 228-896-2330, @JPaulHampton
Comments