Mississippi Senate passes bill banning sanctuary cities

The Mississippi Senate passed a bill Thursday banning sanctuary cities, counties or colleges in Mississippi.
SB 2710 passed by a vote of 32-16, according to AP reporter Jeff Amy.
Short debate, only Debbie Dawkins voices opposition. Sanctuary cities bill passes 32-16. #msleg— Jeff Amy (@jeffamy) February 9, 2017
Sen. Debbie Dawkins, a Democrat representing a portion of Harrison County, was the only person who spoke in opposition.
Although policies vary amng municipalities, sanctuary cities are generally municipalities that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities, either by asking about a person’s immigration status or by holding a person for federal authorities for longer than the sentence of whatever crime they committed. The policy has come under fire in recent weeks as Donald Trump has threatened to crack down by denying funding to sanctuary cities, and mayors have responded.
Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves posted a Tweet supporting the ban shortly after the vote.
Senate just said no to #sanctuarycities in the state. No city, county or university is above fed immigration law. https://t.co/ogcNSZb2Nn— Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 9, 2017
