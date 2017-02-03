Committee confirms restauranteur JoLynne Trapani as CMR commissioner

The Senate Committee on Ports and Marine Resources on Wednesday approved JoLynne Trapani as a member of the state Commission on Marine Resources.
Trapani, a native of Bay St. Louis, will represent environmental nonprofit groups. She replaces Ernie Zimmerman, who died in July after a long battle with cancer.
She is co-owner of Trapani’s restaurant in Bay St. Louis.
If confirmed by the Senate, Trapani’s term would run from Zimmerman’s unexpired term on Oct. 12, 2016, to June 30, 2018. Because she was taking on Zimmerman’s unexpired term, she was sworn in immediately at the CMR’s October meeting. She was appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant.
“I am excited to be a member of the Commission on Marine Resources,” Trapani said. “I understand how important DMR is, not only to the Coast, but to the whole state.”
Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Jamie Miller said Trapani knows the CMR has important decisions to make, and he believes she will be an asset to the group.
“I have worked with JoLynne on several important issues, such as oyster restoration, and she is enthusiastic and isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions,” Miller said.
The full Senate still must approve Trapani’s appointment, which was on Thursday’s Senate calendar.
