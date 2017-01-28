Bill would keep slow pokes out of left lane, but wouldn’t help US 90

1:49 Reaction to death sentence in Ja'Naya Thompson murder Pause

1:14 Hear about a DUI crackdown

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

3:30 Justin Evans determined to improve draft stock

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:08 Why does Hancock County have so many children in the DHS system?

1:19 Education funding is a challenge, and it may get harder

2:21 Southern Miss introduces new AD Jon Gilbert