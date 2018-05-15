Gov. Phil Bryant backs Trump's nomination for Nobel Peace Price. But there's an issue.

Gov. Phil Bryant may want President Donald Trump to win the Nobel Prize, but he's likely too late.
He and six other Republican governors wrote this week to Norwegian Nobel Committee chairman Berit Reiss-Andersen in support of the nomination, citing Trump's peace effort in the Koreas.
According to the Noble Prize web site, nominations closed Feb. 1. But it's not like there are a dearth of candidates.
There are 330 candidates for the 2018 prize — 216 people and 114 organizations. Those have been pared to a short list.
And apparently, the committee would rather keep those names quiet. Eighteen House Republicans didn't keep it quiet, though, when they released their letter that sought to nominate Trump.
There were two nominations that made the deadline, but they were apparently forgeries.
"Proposals received for the award of a prize, and investigations and opinions concerning the award of a prize, may not be divulged," its statutes read. "A prize-awarding body may, however, after due consideration in each individual case, permit access to material which formed the basis for the evaluation and decision concerning a prize, for purposes of research in intellectual history. Such permission may not, however, be granted until at least 50 years have elapsed after the date on which the decision in question was made."
Oh, and the statutes don't say anything about governors being eligible to nominate.
"According to the statutes of the Nobel Foundation, a nomination is considered valid if it is submitted by a person who falls within one of the following categories:
"Members of national assemblies and national governments (cabinet members/ministers) of sovereign states as well as current heads of states."
There a lot of others eligible, like past Peace Prize winners Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter, for example.
Comments