Gov. Phil Bryant will get some good-natured ribbing in August on the Coast.
July 12, 2017 2:00 PM

Come for the roast of Phil Bryant, stay for the good cause it benefits

By Paul Hampton

Gov. Phil Bryant only thinks he faced some grillings in his decades in politics.

A week from Thursday, he’ll feel the real deal when the Salvation Army roasts him at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at the IP Resort & Spa in Biloxi.

The roast, by a yet-to-be-determined panel, will raise money and awareness for the Center of Hope, a transitional housing facility planned in Gulfport to provide homeless residents with safe and secure housing.

The Salvation Army said in a press release it plans to collaborate with the Veterans Administration, Win Job Center, Coastal Mental Health, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and many other agencies to help with education, training and tutoring for residents.

Also, in the plans is a follow-up case management program, Pathway of Hope, for people who leave the facility to determine the long-term effectiveness of the program.

Phil Bryant Roast

Thursday, Aug. 17.

Doors open: 6 p.m.

Private reception: 6 p.m.-6:30 pm

Dinner: 7 p.m.

Where: IP Resort & Spa in Biloxi

Tickets: $150 each, available at the Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi, or by phone at 228-207-4295

Sponsorships: $2,000 and $5,000 also available at the Kroc Center or by phone.

  Comments  

