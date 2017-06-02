If it rains on your political rally, move it inside

They hoped their rally would be a gathering like the Neshoba County Fair, a staple of Mississippi politics for decades. But it’s probably going to be more like the great flood.
So the organizers of the nonpartisan Old Fashioned Political Rally in Ocean Springs on Saturday at the Mary C. Cultural Center have decided to move everything inside after forecasters put the chance of rain at 70 percent.
“Although we were hoping to create a Neshoba County Fair atmosphere on the lawn, the program is really all about the candidates,” said Vicki Applewhite, Mary C. board member and event co-chair. “So, we feel it’s better to move indoors and be prepared. The candidates have been thoughtful and creative about how to raise money, so we hope that pulled pork, beautiful cookies, fidget spinners, and whatever else turns up for sale can make this a successful fundraiser for the Mary C.”
There will be music by the Tall Boys at 3 p.m., speeches by candidates at 3:30 and a mock election for children upper elementary age and over from 3 to 5 p.m. in the HOSA Room on the first floor.
Pulled pork plates will be sold for $10, and cold beer and soft drinks will be available for sale. Candidates also are raising money for the Mary C. and the one who raises the most will win the “Golden Stump” trophy, a piece of folk art that will travel from winner to winner each time a rally is held.
Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296, @JPaulHampton
