A large crowd turned out for the political forum at the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs in 2013.
A large crowd turned out for the political forum at the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs in 2013. JOHN FITZHUGH jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File
A large crowd turned out for the political forum at the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs in 2013. JOHN FITZHUGH jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File
Crawdaddy

Crawdaddy

South Mississippi's political blog

Crawdaddy

June 02, 2017 1:29 PM

If it rains on your political rally, move it inside

By Paul Hampton

jphampton@sunherald.com

They hoped their rally would be a gathering like the Neshoba County Fair, a staple of Mississippi politics for decades. But it’s probably going to be more like the great flood.

So the organizers of the nonpartisan Old Fashioned Political Rally in Ocean Springs on Saturday at the Mary C. Cultural Center have decided to move everything inside after forecasters put the chance of rain at 70 percent.

“Although we were hoping to create a Neshoba County Fair atmosphere on the lawn, the program is really all about the candidates,” said Vicki Applewhite, Mary C. board member and event co-chair. “So, we feel it’s better to move indoors and be prepared. The candidates have been thoughtful and creative about how to raise money, so we hope that pulled pork, beautiful cookies, fidget spinners, and whatever else turns up for sale can make this a successful fundraiser for the Mary C.”

There will be music by the Tall Boys at 3 p.m., speeches by candidates at 3:30 and a mock election for children upper elementary age and over from 3 to 5 p.m. in the HOSA Room on the first floor.

Pulled pork plates will be sold for $10, and cold beer and soft drinks will be available for sale. Candidates also are raising money for the Mary C. and the one who raises the most will win the “Golden Stump” trophy, a piece of folk art that will travel from winner to winner each time a rally is held.

Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296, @JPaulHampton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The future is now for Mississippi Ocean Task Force

The future is now for Mississippi Ocean Task Force 2:41

The future is now for Mississippi Ocean Task Force
Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale 0:47

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale
General offers condolences to family of Mississippi soldier killed in training accident 1:04

General offers condolences to family of Mississippi soldier killed in training accident

View More Video

About Crawdaddy

@JPaul
Hampton

Welcome to Crawdaddy, the Sun Herald’s blog on local and state politics, politicians, elections and more, written by Political Editor Paul Hampton. Please join the discussion.

Editor's Choice Videos