Does Congress have something to hide? Stay tuned

Adam McElhaney wants you to know what House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have been up to on the internet. And he wants you to open your wallet to that cause.
The self-described internet-privacy advocate from Chattanooga, Tennessee, thinks it would be a good way for like-minded folks to show their displeasure with a resolution passed this week that would allow companies to buy anyone’s internet history from an internet service provider. AT&T, in my case.
To show our leaders how creepy that is, he plans to buy their histories and put them on the internet at searchinternethistory.com.
He wanted to raise $10,000 in a gofundme.com account. In three days, he’d raised $91,691 from 6,280 people (as of 5 p.m. Wednesday), which suggests he is onto something.
I’ll help him out.
Program note: Love a conspiracy theory? Like to shout “fake news!” at the TV down at Joe’s Bar? What follows is satire. It’s not true. It’s not false. It’s opinion. We now return to our regularly scheduled Crawdaddy.
I have a Magic 8 Ball. I’m asking it to help me, and you. OK, Mr. 8 Ball, what has Paul Ryan been searching for on the internet?
1. My soul. Just kidding. I made that up.
1. How old should a man be before he stops wearing his ballcap backward?
2. “The Fountainhead” and CliffsNotes
3. DIY backyard bunkers
4. Has Mark Meadows ever been arrested?
5. Who is Adam McElhaney?
Program note: end satire.
Sounds like a lucrative deal. Here’s where to find how your congresspeople voted, in case there’s a crowdsourcing campaign in your future.
