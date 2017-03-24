Crawdaddy

March 24, 2017 12:06 PM

Dementia will end this Mississippi politician’s career

Crawdaddy

By Paul Hampton

Rep. Steven Holland stunned his state House colleagues Friday by revealing he has dementia.

“University of Mississippi Medical Center doctors confirmed last week that I am afflicted with dementia,” Holland, D-Plantersville, said. “I now join thousands of Mississippians and Americans facing an uncertain future.”

Holland said he will retire at the end of his term in 2020. He will have served 36 years.

House Speaker Philip Gunn said a prayer for the Democrat, often a fierce opponent of the GOP agenda.

“Lord, we thank you for the life of Steve Holland,” he said. “Lord, you have made him, you have given his personalty, his intellect and he has used that to glorify you.”

Many disagree with Holland’s politics, his style, even his humor, but most agree he did in fact get more than his fair share of personality.

“Please understand,” Holland told the House, “I do not fear the future and my spirit is far from broken and defeated. I assure you I am secure in my faith of the almighty, sovereign, grand architect of the universe.”

